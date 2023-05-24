BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington woman was arrested by police Monday night on her third driving under the influence charge, McLean County prosecutors said.

Elizabeth E. Hill, 42, appeared in a Tuesday bond court hearing before Judge Amy McFarland, who found probable cause for her arrest.

Assistant State's Attorney Aaron Fredrick told the court that at 9:30 p.m. Monday, Bloomington officers found Hill in the driver's seat of a vehicle stopped near Eastland Drive and Veterans Parkway. She told officers she was driving home when her vehicle stalled, Fredrick said.

Fredrick said police observed Hill to have signs of impairment, and her driver's license was revoked.

The prosecutor also said Hill gave a false name to police, and tried pulling away from officers during her arrest. He also told the court Hill was previously convicted for DUI charges in 2012 and 2021 in McLean County.

Hill is charged with two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol — one is a Class 2 felony and the other is a Class 3 felony. She is also charged with three misdemeanors: obstructing identification, resisting a peace officer and obstructing a peace officer.

Hill was jailed in lieu of posting $$5,035. The judge also ordered her to not consume or posses any alcohol.

An arraignment was scheduled for June 9.

Here are the states with the most alcohol-related fatalities 1. Washington, D.C. 2. Connecticut 3. Rhode Island 4. North Dakota 5. Hawaii, Texas 6. Wyoming 7. Massachusetts 8. Illinois, New Mexico, South Carolina, Washington 9. California, Oregon, Wisconsin 10. Michigan, Montana, New York 1. Montana 2. Texas 3. Connecticut 4. South Dakota 5. Alaska 6. Rhode Island, Wisconsin 7. Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York 8. California, Colorado, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Oregon, Washington, Wyoming 9. Nebraska, North Carolina, Virginia, Washington, D.C. 10. Arizona, Louisiana, Minnesota, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, South Carolina