Bloomington woman charged with aggravated DUI, endangering children

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington woman was charged with several offenses related to driving under the influence on Thursday.

Jasmine L. Smith, 31, is charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol (Class 2 felony) and five counts of endangering the life or health of a child (Class A misdemeanors).

Jan. 20, 2023

In addition, Smith is charged with obstructing identification (Class A misdemeanor).

Assistant State’s Attorney Mark Messman said in court that Smith was arrested after Bloomington police officers responded to a report of an intoxicated woman trying to pick up five children from a local day care at approximately 4:40 p.m. Thursday.

Smith reportedly identified herself under a fake name before officers determined her real name. She submitted to a breathalyzer test that revealed her blood alcohol content was 0.34, which is 0.24 over the legal limit, said Messman.

Messman said Smith has a prior DUI charge from 2016.

She was held in McLean County Jail in lieu of posting $3,035. Her next court date is an arraignment at 9 a.m. Feb. 10.

She was ordered by the court to not consume alcohol or any illicit substances and to not operate a motor vehicle.

Contact Mateusz Janik at (309) 820-3234. Follow Mateusz on Twitter:@mjanik99

