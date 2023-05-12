BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington woman is facing felony charges after a domestic battery incident involving a knife on or around Wednesday.

Tonisha A. Jackson, 27, was charged with aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony, and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, a Class 3 felony.

McLean County Assistant State's Attorney Mark Messman said Jackson is accused of grabbing a butcher knife and swinging it at the victim, striking her head, during an argument.

Messman said police found Jackson at a Bob Evans restaurant with the knife used in the incident.

McLean County Judge Pablo Eves set bond at $250,000, with 10% to apply for release. He also ordered Jackson not to have contact with the victim.

An arraignment hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. June 2.

