BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington woman is facing felony charges after a domestic battery incident involving a knife on or around Wednesday.
Tonisha A. Jackson, 27, was charged with aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony, and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, a Class 3 felony.
McLean County Assistant State's Attorney Mark Messman said Jackson is accused of grabbing a butcher knife and swinging it at the victim, striking her head, during an argument.
Messman said police found Jackson at a Bob Evans restaurant with the knife used in the incident.
McLean County Judge Pablo Eves set bond at $250,000, with 10% to apply for release. He also ordered Jackson not to have contact with the victim.
An arraignment hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. June 2.
Updated mug shots from The Pantagraph
Bryant Lewis
Derek Roesch
Justin M. Mata
Marcus D. Wesley
Phillip Tinch
Trisha L. Hanke
William B. Givens
David L. Oliver
Kenneth E. Funk
Jordan R. King
Holly M. Isaacson
Kenneth L. Minton
Tony L. Jackson
Britley L. Hilger
Jasmine L. Smith
Jackie S. Claypool
Noah R. Demuth
Brandon L. Parsano
Alexander N. Williams
Carlos Sanchez-Solozarzano
Jaylin S. Bones
Jordan R. King
Dominique M. Banks
Austin T. Daugherty
Sandra M. Lewis
Samantha E. Morris
Nolan C. Love
Nikkita L. Sandefur
Katlin M.B. Wilson
Eli C. Garozzo
Tysean T. Townsend
Curtis J. Byrd
Noral K. Nelson
Charles J. Tankson
Davis, Micah S
Livingston, Joshua D.
Kevin L. Ewen
Emmanuel K. Mpay
Ahmad S. Manns
Dylan R Mann
Tony L. Jackson
William R. Linden
Zadek U. Moen
Zachary T. Willis
Cecily M. Sexton
Tonisha A. Jackson
Contact Drew Zimmerman at 309-820-3276. Follow Drew on Twitter: @DZimmermanLee
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.