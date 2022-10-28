Bloomington woman charged with aggravated battery

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington woman is charged with two felonies for battery against two Bloomington police officers. 

Andreia L. Brown, 39, is charged with two counts of aggravated battery of a peace officer, a Class 2 felony. 

In court on Friday her bond was set to $10,000 as a 10% bond, meaning she has to post $1,000 plus fees to be released. She declined to appear in court via Zoom from the jail. 

Her next court date is an arraignment on Dec. 2. 

