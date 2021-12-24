Bloomington woman charged with aggravated battery of police officer

 Skip to main content
BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington woman remains jailed on an aggravated battery charge.

Sarah R. Mellor, 35, is charged with one count of aggravated battery of a peace officer, a Class 2 felony.

Authorities said she was in an argument with a friend Thursday and police arrived after a caller reported a male and female yelling at each other.

Mellor attempted to return to her residence, but a police officer told her she could not because authorities were still investigating. She shoved the police officer, knocking his lapel microphone off his uniform, court documents said.

Mellor was jailed in lieu of posting $5,035.

An arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 14.

A booking photo was not immediately available.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

