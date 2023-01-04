Bloomington woman charged with aggravated battery of a peace officer

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington woman was charged Wednesday with aggravated battery of a peace officer, a Class 2 felony.

In a probable cause statement, the prosecutor said police were called to a domestic dispute on Jan. 3 and found cause to detain Unicia Sullivan, 40, when Sullivan struck the arresting officer's face. 

Police said Sullivan continued to struggle and had to be tased in order for officers to detain her. 

Sullivan's bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance, meaning she would not have to post bond to be released from the McLean County Jail. 

Sullivan's next court date is 10 a.m. Jan. 27.

Booking photos are provided by law enforcement. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless convicted.

Contact D. Jack Alkire at (309)820-3275. 

