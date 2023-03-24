BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington woman faces weapon charges after police said she fired at a building on West MacArthur Avenue.

Taliayah A.A. Madaris, 19, is charged with:

aggravated discharge of a firearm,

four counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon,

reckless discharge of a firearm

unlawful use of a weapon, as a misdemeanor.

Charging documents indicate she is accused of firing at an occupied building in Bloomington on Wednesday, endangering “the bodily safety of an occupant” of the building, who is listed as a 13-year-old child.

She is also accused of having an uncased, loaded and immediately accessible 9 mm pistol on her while she was in a public street and in an alley, without a valid Firearm Owners Identification Card or a concealed carry license, as a person under the age of 21.

According to a statement from Bloomington police, officers were called to the 900 block of West MacArthur Avenue at about 8 p.m. Wednesday for a shots-fired incident reported by multiple callers.

BPD said officers stopped Madaris and another suspect in the area, and officers found a pistol with Madaris. A police dog later found evidence of gunfire.

Madaris was jailed in lieu of posting $50,035 and was ordered not to have contact with an address on MacArthur Street.

