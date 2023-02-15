BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington woman faces drug charges in McLean County.
Patricia A. Seymon, 58, is charged with three counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance. Two of the charges involve 1 to 15 grams of cocaine and one charge involves less than 1 gram of cocaine.
She is accused of making the drug sales in September 2018 in Bloomington.
A grand jury returned a bill of indictment in November 2018 charging Seymon. A warrant was issued Nov. 2, 2018 and she was taken into custody Saturday.
The warrant on her bond was set at $200,000 at 10%. Judge Sarah Duffy decreased the bond Tuesday to $100,000 at 10%, meaning Seymon would have to pay $10,035 to be released.
An arraignment was scheduled for March 3.