Bloomington woman charged after reportedly throwing bleach at police officers

BLOOMINGTON — A 31-year-old woman is charged with several felonies after authorities said she battered multiple police officers on Tuesday.

Prosecutors said police were called to an apartment unit in the 700 block of Douglas Street after a resident there reported a violation of a protective order.

An assistant state's attorney said Angela M. Owens, of Bloomington, was served the order on June 21, and was first charged for violating it Thursday, July 14. He said Owens was released after that violation on the condition she have no contact with the victim.

The prosecutor said the victim called police on Monday to report that he believed Owens was at his residence again, and officers saw through a window that she was inside the apartment. He said Owens refused to come out to talk to police, and they left.

On Tuesday, the assistant state's attorney said police returned, and the victim unlocked his apartment for them. Authorities said officers found Owens barricaded in a bathroom, and police talked with her for 30 minutes, negotiating with her to come out.

Police eventually forced their way into the bathroom, the prosecutor said, where they smelled a strong order of bleach. He said Owens then began throwing objects and bleach liquid at the officers, and they were struck by both.

He said bleach landed in the eyes of one officer, who felt a burning sensation in them.

As police tried to arrest Owens, the assistant state's attorney said, Owens swung her arms and tried pulling away; she also kicked an officer twice in the leg.

Owens is charged with four counts of aggravated battery to a police officer, a Class 2 felony, and two counts of violating an order of protection, a Class 4 felony. Her bond was set at $75,000, with 10% to apply for release.

Her arraignment hearing was scheduled for Aug. 19.