Bloomington woman arrested in missing baby case

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington woman has been arrested in connection with the 7-month-old girl who was reported missing Monday.

Kimberlee Burton, 29, was arrested Saturday afternoon on preliminary charges of retail theft in the 2200 block of West Market Street. She was formally charged Monday in McLean County court with a Class A misdemeanor for retail theft under $300.

After her arrest, the father of Burton's two children — ages 5 and 6 — asked his mother to pick up the children. When they were picked up, the two children were alone in the residence, police said Tuesday.

At about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to respond to a well-being check for 7-month-old Zaraz V. Walker — the infant Bloomington police asked for help locating on Monday.

The caller who requested the well-being check told police they were concerned for Walker, who lived with Burton and her two children, and “could not locate anyone who was taking care of the infant,” police said in a statement Tuesday.

Bloomington police said officers found evidence that an infant did live in the home and opened a missing child investigation. During their search, officers made calls to areas and police departments where the baby’s father may have lived in Illinois and Florida “with negative results.”

On Monday morning, officers began searching the neighborhood in the 300 block of East Wood Street for evidence that would lead to Walker. The search continued into the night, police said.

Officers arrested Burton while she was in the McLean County Jail. Her arrest was on preliminary charges of child endangerment, “for the two young children who were left at her residence without supervision after her arrest,” according to police.

Walker is still missing and is considered endangered. Anyone who has had recent contact with Walker or Burton is asked to contact Sgt. Detective Jared Bierbaum at 309-434-2807 or jbierbaum@cityblm.org.

"We implore members of the community to view at Zaraz's and Burton's photo and to please call us with any tips or information. We believe Zaraz was last seen 5 - 7 days ago, and could be anywhere,” Chief Jamal Simington said.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by contacting the Crime & Intelligence Analysis Unit at 309-434-2963. The unit office is staffed on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. If no one is available to answer, BPD says to leave the information on the voicemail or send it by email.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.