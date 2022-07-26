Bloomington woman arrested after robbery at Mid-Illini Credit Union

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington woman was arrested Monday in connection to a robbery at a Bloomington credit union.

About 12:43 p.m., Bloomington officers were called to Mid-Illini Credit Union,1811 Eastland Dr., for a report that a robbery had just occurred, according to a statement from police.

Bloomington police were given a description of the suspect and checked the area and surveillance videos. Officers found the 35-year-old suspect at a nearby hotel where she was taken into custody.

Officers executed a search warrant for the suspect’s hotel room and found “a large amount of currency,” according to police.

Spokesman Brandt Parsley said during the robbery, the suspect implied she had a weapon but did not display one.

She was arrested on a preliminary charge of aggravated robbery.

The Pantagraph does not name suspects before they are formally charged. The suspect is expected to appear in court Wednesday.

Mid-Illini Credit Union, in a Facebook post, said by 2:30 p.m., all staff members were safe and the drive-thru service had resumed service.

The lobby was closed Monday afternoon while officers were on scene and reopened Tuesday morning.