Bloomington woman accused of stabbing man in chest

BLOOMINGTON — One charge of aggravated domestic battery was filed against a Bloomington woman accused of stabbing a man in the chest.

Prosecutors said Katrina C. Boothe on Sunday entered the unlocked Bloomington apartment of someone she knows and stabbed the man in the chest with a kitchen knife when the man exited a bathroom.

The Bloomington man received medical treatment at a local hospital and suffered a half-inch wound to the chest, a prosecutor said.

Boothe remains jailed in lieu of posting $2,535.

She was ordered to have no contact with the victim or his address.

An arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 19.

