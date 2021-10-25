Bloomington woman accused of stabbing man in chest

BLOOMINGTON — One charge of aggravated domestic battery was filed against a Bloomington woman accused of stabbing a man in the chest.
Prosecutors said Katrina C. Boothe on Sunday entered the unlocked Bloomington apartment of someone she knows and stabbed the man in the chest with a kitchen knife when the man exited a bathroom.
The Bloomington man received medical treatment at a local hospital and suffered a half-inch wound to the chest, a prosecutor said.
Boothe remains jailed in lieu of posting $2,535.
She was ordered to have no contact with the victim or his address.
An arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 19.
