Bloomington woman accused of stabbing man in chest

BLOOMINGTON — One charge of aggravated domestic battery was filed against a Bloomington woman accused of stabbing a man in the chest.

Prosecutors said Katrina C. Boothe on Sunday entered the unlocked Bloomington apartment of someone she knows and stabbed the man in the chest with a kitchen knife when the man exited a bathroom.

The Bloomington man received medical treatment at a local hospital and suffered a half-inch wound to the chest, a prosecutor said.

Boothe remains jailed in lieu of posting $2,535.

She was ordered to have no contact with the victim or his address.

An arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 19.

Katrina C. Boothe

Katrina C. Boothe, 41, of Bloomington, is charged with one count of aggravated domestic battery.

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

