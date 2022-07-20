Bloomington woman accused of spitting on corrections officer

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington woman is accused of spitting on a McLean County jail corrections officer.

Sarah E. Myers, 39, is charged with aggravated battery (Class 2 felony) after she knowingly made physical contact of an insulting or provoking nature by spitting upon a correctional officer, court documents said.

Prosecutors said Myers had made a suicidal statement before the incident and was ordered to move to a safer environment when she refused to leave and cooperate with correctional officers.

Myers' bond was set at $3,000, meaning she will need to post $335 to be released. Her next court appearance is Aug. 12 at 9 a.m.