Bloomington woman accused of cocaine deliveries

BLOOMINGTON — Drug charges have been filed against a Bloomington woman.

Latele Y. Pinkston, 29, is charged with four counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance. Two charges are for delivering between 1 and 15 grams of cocaine and two charges are for delivering less than 1 gram of cocaine.

Prosecutors said Pinkston delivered cocaine to a Bloomington Police Department vice unit Sept. 21 and Sept. 27.

A warrant for her arrest was issued Nov. 18 and returned the next day.

After her arrest, prosecutors said, Pinkston admitted to police to selling cocaine and she identified two source suppliers.

Pinkston was jailed in lieu of posting $10,035.

An arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 10.

Latele Y. Pinkston

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

