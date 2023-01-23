 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Bloomington woman accused of burglary at convenience store

Faith Reiling

Reiling

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington woman is being held on a burglary charge.

Faith E. Reiling, 32, is charged with one count of burglary, accused of entering a convenience store in Bloomington with the intent to commit theft.

She was indicted Wednesday by a McLean County grand jury on the offense, a Class 2 felony, and a warrant for her arrest was issued Thursday. The warrant indicates the offense occurred Dec. 13.

The warrant was returned and Reiling taken into custody Monday.

She was jailed in lieu of posting $5,035. An arraignment was scheduled for Feb. 10.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

