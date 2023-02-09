BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington woman was sentenced Thursday to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after she pleaded guilty in an attempted robbery case.

Cappucine C. Jackson, 39, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted aggravated robbery.

Assistant State’s Attorney David Fitt said Jackson was arrested in October after she and an “unknown subject” were involved in an attempted robbery in September at Freedom Oil gas station on West Market Street in Bloomington.

Fitt said Jackson approached a man who was using a gambling machine and asked him for money. When he said no, Jackson tried to reach into his pocket and take his wallet.

After the man walked away, Jackson got in his way and then the “unknown subject” pointed a black pistol at him and reached into the man’s pocket, trying to take his wallet, Fitt said.

Jackson pleaded guilty Thursday, and the state dismissed two charges: attempted robbery and battery.

Jackson was sentenced to five years in prison with credit for 111 days served and one year of mandatory supervised release.

