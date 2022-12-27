Bloomington surgeon pleads guilty to misdemeanor

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington surgeon was sentenced to 120 days in jail and 18 months of probation on a misdemeanor charge under a plea agreement.

Shaun A. Kink, 39, pleaded guilty to solicitation of a sexual act, a Class A misdemeanor, on Tuesday.

Four other counts were dismissed: aggravated criminal sexual assaulted of a handicapped person, a Class X felony; criminal sexual assault by force, a Class 1 felony; aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a handicapped person, a Class 2 felony; and criminal sexual abuse by force, a Class 4 felony.

Kink was sentenced to 120 days in the county jail and 18 months of probation, along with applicable fines and fees. He was given credit for one day served and taken to the jail on Tuesday following the hearing.

He is not allowed to practice medicine while on probation.

The misdemeanor charge says in early December, 2019, Kink offered an item of value in exchange for a sexual act.

Kink's accuser, in a victim impact statement, said that he came to her house and told her she would need to do something for him if she wanted him to forward information about her disability to the Social Security Administration. He then forced her to perform oral sex, said the woman, who was identified only by initials in court documents. 

Kink was arrested in January 2020. He subsequently lost his privileges at both Bloomington-Normal hospitals and was taken off the staff of McLean County Orthopedics. Online records show his Illinois medical license has been suspended. 

“He’s human and (three) years ago he failed his family, he failed himself, his colleagues,” Peter Wise, Kink’s attorney, told The Pantagraph.

The plea agreement acknowledges that and begins to give Kink a way to move forward, he said. 

In her statement, the woman said the incident has had lasting impacts, including making her nervous to go to doctor’s appointments and affecting the long-term care of a leg injury that makes her unable to walk more than about a block without a walker.

“It was the most disgusting and hurtful thing that has ever happened to me,” she said.

The last three years have been extremely difficult for her, she said, but she is proud that she pursued charges against Kink. She has an order of protection against him, and he was ordered not to have contact with her. 

“I know I did the right thing in coming forward,” she said.

