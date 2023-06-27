BLOOMINGTON — The man accused of shooting a 17-year-old girl in Bloomington appeared in McLean County court on Monday, his first appearance since he was arrested in Florida earlier this month.

Tovonte E. Starns, 19, is charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, one count of reckless discharge of a firearm and one count of reckless conduct tied to the May 11 incident.

Bloomington police said the shooting occurred inside a hotel on East Empire Street, and the girl was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

A McLean County grand jury returned a bill of indictment and an arrest warrant was issued May 26. Starns, whose name was initially reported as Starnes, was arrested June 7 in St. Petersburg, Florida, by the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes and the Florida Caribbean regional fugitive task forces.

Judge Scott Kording reviewed Starns’ bond on Monday, leaving it set at $500,000 with 10% to apply. Starns would have to pay $50,035 to be released from McLean County custody.

Starns was ordered to have no contact with the shooting victim and a witness in the case.

