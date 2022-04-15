Bloomington residents face drug charges

BLOOMINGTON – Two Bloomington residents are accused of possessing drugs with the intent to distribute them.

Jodi M. Draper, 55, and Brian D. Stewart, 48, who share an address, are each charged with unlawful possession of 1-15 grams of cocaine with the intent to deliver (Class 1 felony) and unlawful possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine (Class 4 felony).

Draper and Stewart were released from custody on $50,000 personal recognizance bonds.

Arraignments are set for May 6.

