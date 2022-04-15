Bloomington residents face drug charges

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON – Two Bloomington residents are accused of possessing drugs with the intent to distribute them.

Jodi M. Draper, 55, and Brian D. Stewart, 48, who share an address, are each charged with unlawful possession of 1-15 grams of cocaine with the intent to deliver (Class 1 felony) and unlawful possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine (Class 4 felony).

Jodi M. Draper

Jodi M. Draper, 55, of Bloomington, is charged with unlawful possession of 1-15 grams of cocaine with the intent to deliver (Class 1 felony) and unlawful possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine (Class 4 felony).
Brian D. Stewart

Brian D. Stewart, 48, of Bloomington, is charged with unlawful possession of 1-15 grams of cocaine with the intent to deliver (Class 1 felony) and unlawful possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine (Class 4 felony).

Draper and Stewart were released from custody on $50,000 personal recognizance bonds.

Arraignments are set for May 6.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

