top story

Bloomington residents accused of manufacturing, delivering cocaine

BLOOMINGTON – Cocaine charges have been filed against two Bloomington residents.

Duane K. Martin, 34, and Destinee M. Nuckolls, 23, are accused of possessing cocaine with the intent to distribute it.

Martin is charged with:

  • Possession of 15-100 grams of cocaine with the intent to deliver
  • Three counts of unlawful delivery of 1-15 grams of cocaine
  • Four counts of unlawful delivery of less than 1 gram of cocaine
Duane K. Martin

Duane K. Martin, 34, of Bloomington is charged with unlawful possession of 15-100 grams of cocaine with the intent to deliver, three counts of unlawful delivery of 1-15 grams of cocaine and four counts of unlawful delivery of less than 1 gram of cocaine.

Nuckolls is charged with:

  • Unlawful possession of 1-15 grams of cocaine with the intent to deliver
  • Unlawful possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine
  • Permitting unlawful use of a building “for purposes of manufacturing and/or delivery of cocaine,” court documents said
Destinee M. Nuckolls

Destinee M. Nuckolls, 23, of Bloomington, is charged with unlawful possession of 1-15 grams of cocaine with the intent to deliver, unlawful possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and permitting unlawful use of a building.

Martin is accused of delivering cocaine seven times between June 1 and Monday.

He was jailed in lieu of posting $25,045.

Nuckolls was released from custody on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond.

Arraignments are scheduled for July 8.

