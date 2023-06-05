BLOOMINGTON — A woman was injured and shots were fired at three minors during two apparently unrelated shooting incidents over the weekend, Bloomington police said Monday.

In a press release, the Bloomington Police Department said officers heard a gun being fired twice near Mulberry and Oak Streets at 2:11 a.m. Saturday. Police said they found evidence indicating shots were fired, and witnesses told them they saw several people running from the scene.

BPD said officers were then called at 2:58 a.m. Saturday to a local hospital, where a 38-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her right thigh had been dropped off by an unknown person. Investigators said she was treated for the injury, which was not considered life-threatening.

The second investigation began after officers were dispatched at 8:42 p.m. Sunday to Rainbow and Ridgeport avenues for another gunfire report, police said.

BPD said initial investigative work found one or more suspects in an unknown vehicle shot at a 14-year-old boy and two 13-year-old girls. No description of possible suspects or the vehicle involved was available Monday, and no injuries were reported Sunday evening.

Police said they're continuing to investigate both gunfire incidents, which they believe to not be related. Anyone with additional information on the early Saturday morning shooting at Mulberry and Oak streets is asked to call BPD detectives J. Downing at 309-434-2587 or T. Klein at 309-434-2366. Emails can be sent to Downing at jdowning@cityblm.org, or Klein at tklein@cityblm.org.

Anyone with more information on the Sunday evening shots fired incident is asked to call Detective J. Law at 309-434-2527 or email jlaw@cityblm.org.

Anonymous tips can also be left with the Crime and Intelligence Analysis Unit at 309-434-2963 and CIAU@cityblm.org or by texting "Tip" to 847411.

The US surpasses 160 mass shootings in 2023. Here's every event mapped The US surpasses 100 mass shootings in 2023—here's every event mapped Mass shootings have happened in gun-friendly states—and some stricter ones Mass shootings take place in nearly every type of public and private space Mass shootings have happened in gun-friendly states—and some stricter ones Mass shootings take place in nearly every type of public and private space Mass shootings have happened in gun-friendly states—and some stricter ones Mass shootings take place in nearly every type of public and private space Mass shootings have happened in gun-friendly states—and some stricter ones Mass shootings take place in nearly every type of public and private space