BLOOMINGTON — A woman was injured and shots were fired at three minors during two apparently unrelated shooting incidents over the weekend, Bloomington police said Monday.
In a press release, the Bloomington Police Department said officers heard a gun being fired twice near Mulberry and Oak Streets at 2:11 a.m. Saturday. Police said they found evidence indicating shots were fired, and witnesses told them they saw several people running from the scene.
BPD said officers were then called at 2:58 a.m. Saturday to a local hospital, where a 38-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her right thigh had been dropped off by an unknown person. Investigators said she was treated for the injury, which was not considered life-threatening.
The second investigation began after officers were dispatched at 8:42 p.m. Sunday to Rainbow and Ridgeport avenues for another gunfire report, police said.
BPD said initial investigative work found one or more suspects in an unknown vehicle shot at a 14-year-old boy and two 13-year-old girls. No description of possible suspects or the vehicle involved was available Monday, and no injuries were reported Sunday evening.
Police said they're continuing to investigate both gunfire incidents, which they believe to not be related. Anyone with additional information on the early Saturday morning shooting at Mulberry and Oak streets is asked to call BPD detectives J. Downing at 309-434-2587 or T. Klein at 309-434-2366. Emails can be sent to Downing at
jdowning@cityblm.org, or Klein at tklein@cityblm.org.
Anyone with more information on the Sunday evening shots fired incident is asked to call Detective J. Law at 309-434-2527 or email
jlaw@cityblm.org.
Anonymous tips can also be left with the Crime and Intelligence Analysis Unit at 309-434-2963 and
CIAU@cityblm.org or by texting "Tip" to 847411.
Since the start of 2023, the United States has averaged more than one mass shooting per day. The
Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit group that tracks gun violence using police reports, government sources, news coverage, and other public data, counted 106 mass shootings in 2023 as of March 9—a period of 68 days.
No official, universal definition of what constitutes a mass shooting currently exists. Groups define it differently based on the number of victims, whether they are killed or injured, whether the shooting occurs in a public or private space, and whether the shooter targets victims. The Gun Violence Archive defines it as an event in which at least four people were killed or injured.
The lack of a consistent definition creates opportunities for people to interpret the data differently, making it difficult for lawmakers to establish a set of agreed-upon facts upon which to address the issue of gun control.
For example, using a much narrower definition of a mass shooting, security specialists who drafted a
2013 congressional report identified just 78 mass shooting events between 1983 and 2012. This figure starkly contrasts the GVA's findings for 2014, which determined 273 mass shootings had occurred that year alone.
As to more recent figures, the Gun Violence Archive recorded 647 mass shootings in the U.S. in 2022. Compared to this time last year, mass shootings in 2023 are outpacing last year's rate.
Stacker cited data from the Gun Violence Archive to visualize the scope of mass shootings thus far in 2023. Data is as of March 7, 2023. You may also like: From Stonewall to today: 50+ years of modern LGBTQ+ history
Ron Adar // Shutterstock
Mass shootings have happened in gun-friendly states—and some stricter ones
Several of the states where mass shootings have occurred this year are those that
don't require gun owners to obtain a permit to carry a concealed weapon. However, some of the most high-profile mass shootings of this year, like those in Half Moon Bay and Monterey Park, California, and Washington D.C., happened in states with stricter gun laws.
Gun violence in the U.S. is a complex problem with many contributing factors beyond state laws. A 2022 study from Everytown for Gun Safety
comparing state laws to rates of gun violence, however, shows a correlation between the two. States with the most restrictions on gun users also have the lowest rates of gun-related deaths, while states with fewer regulations have a higher death rate from guns.
At 120 firearms per 100 residents, the U.S. is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned guns than people, according to the
2018 Small Arms Survey.
Emma Rubin // Stacker
Mass shootings take place in nearly every type of public and private space
This year, shooters have attacked people at college campuses, cultural celebrations, gas stations, private residences, downtowns, and even on highways.
The deadliest single event to date remains the Jan 21. shooting in Monterey Park, California, where a gunman killed 11 people and wounded nine others at a dance hall in an Asian American community during a Lunar New Year celebration.
Nine mass shooting incidents occurred between Feb. 17 and Feb. 19—the most of any weekend in 2023. That weekend,
nine children were shot at a gas station in Georgia, six people were shot on I-57 in Chicago, leaving one toddler dead, and five people, including one 4-year-old, were shot at a parade in New Orleans.
Firearms are the
leading cause of death in people under the age of 24 years in the U.S., according to a study published in the journal of the American Academy of Pediatrics in December 2022.
Emma Rubin // Stacker
Emma Rubin // Stacker
Emma Rubin // Stacker
Emma Rubin // Stacker
Emma Rubin // Stacker
Emma Rubin // Stacker
Emma Rubin // Stacker
