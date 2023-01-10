Bloomington police seeking information on 2022 homicide

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington police are asking the public for information as they continue to investigate
a homicide that has gone unsolved for nearly a year.
Dylan L. Meserole, 20, was found in an apartment at the 1600 block of W. Olive St. on Feb. 12, 2022, with injures consistent with a gunshot wound, the Bloomington Police Department said this week.
"The circumstances regarding the death are still under investigation," the department said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with the family as they mourn their loss."
Police said Bloomington officers responded initially along with the department's crime scene investigation and criminal investigation division detectives. Despite the investigation, no arrests have been made, and no suspect information is available, police said.
No other injuries were reported in connection with the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department. Information can be provided anonymously.
"Without the assistance of the community, this homicide may go unsolved," the department said.
Anyone with information should contact the Bloomington detective Jesse Lanphear at 309-434-2369 or at
jlanphear@cityblm.org.
