BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington police are looking for a potentially armed and dangerous fugitive wanted in connection with a 2020 homicide.

James D. Moon, 24, is wanted on multiple McLean County warrants for murder (five counts), mob action, aggravated discharge of a firearm and obstructing justice. Moon's bond on these warrants is $3 million, meaning he must post $300,035 to be released from jail.

"Moon should be considered armed and dangerous if spotted," police said in a statement issued Monday evening.

He is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. Police also issued two images of him.

Police said he remains on the run for his role in an Oct. 12, 2020, homicide in Bloomington. Two other men were arrested in connection wit the case in April 2021, and James Moon was charged but at large at that time.

If you have information on Moon's whereabouts, contact Detective Ty Klein at 309-434-2366 or tklein@cityblm.org. Anonymous tips may be sent via smartphone by texting the number 847411 and the word "BPDTIPS" with a space followed by your tip information.

Jaleel D. Johnson, 20, of Bloomington died the afternoon of Oct. 12, 2020, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, of a single gunshot wound to the head, McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder said previously.

Police said Johnson and two other men who were critically injured, were shot that afternoon in the 1600 block of Iowa Street on Bloomington's west side. One of the wounded men was a co-conspirator who was shot in the back by accident in the incident and was subsequently charged in the case, authorities said.

