Bloomington police respond to shots fired Thursday night

BLOOMINGTON — Police in Bloomington are investigating
after shots were fired Thursday night on the city's west side.
A press release from the
Bloomington Police Department said officers were called out around 10:33 p.m. Thursday to the area of South Morris Avenue and West MacArthur Avenue after gunfire was reported.
When they got to the scene, police said they found evidence confirming shots were fired near the intersection.
No one was hurt and no suspect information is available, the press release said. BPD added no one had been arrested as of Friday afternoon.
Officer John Fermon told The Pantagraph that no property damage was reported.
Bloomington Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Det. Brad Melton at 309-434-2537 or email
BMelton@cityblm.org.
According to the F.B.I, the United States experienced its largest one-year increase on record in murders in 2020.
Photos: Encrypted police radios improve officer safety at cost of transparency
071821-blm-loc-7encryption
Bloomington police officer John Fermon holds one of the department's handheld encrypted radios on July 15.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
071821-blm-loc-1encryption
McLean County Sheriff's Department's Lt. Jon Albee disinfects the encrypted mobile radio inside a department SUV on July 15. The radio allows police departments in the Twin Cities to talk to each other in times of community-wide police emergencies. All departments in the Twin Cities went to encrypted dispatch last year in an effort to improve officer safety and operational security. The problem with the encryption is that it prevents news agencies and interested members of the public from following basic dispatch information.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
DOMINANT
Bloomington Police officer John Fermon uses one of the department's handheld encrypted radios. The radio allows officers to talk to dispatchers and other officers who send encrypted messages that cannot be understood using legal means.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
SECONDAY
A Motorola Starcom 21 radio sits in the center of a cluster of equipment inside a McLean County Sheriffs vehicle. The radio allows local departments to communicate with each other through an encrypted channel.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
071821-blm-loc-4encryption
An encrypted handheld radio allows Bloomington police officers to talk without public knowledge of the conversation.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
071821-blm-loc-4encryption
An encrypted hand-held radio allows Bloomington Police officers to talk without public knowledge of the conversation, Thursday, July 14, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
071821-blm-loc-5encryption
Bloomington Police officer John Fermon holds one of the department's handheld encrypted radios on July 15.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
071821-blm-loc-6encryption
An encrypted mobile radio is positioned inside a McLean County Sheriff's SUV, below a networked laptop. The radio allows police departments to talk to each other in times of community wide police emergencies.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
071821-blm-loc-8encryption
An encrypted mobile radio is positioned inside a McLean County Sheriff's Department SUV on July 15.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
