 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

breaking top story

Bloomington police respond to shots fired Thursday night

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — Police in Bloomington are investigating after shots were fired Thursday night on the city's west side.

A press release from the Bloomington Police Department said officers were called out around 10:33 p.m. Thursday to the area of South Morris Avenue and West MacArthur Avenue after gunfire was reported.

Home, vehicle hit after shots fired in Bloomington

When they got to the scene, police said they found evidence confirming shots were fired near the intersection.

No one was hurt and no suspect information is available, the press release said. BPD added no one had been arrested as of Friday afternoon.

Police officer, man on bus among Chicago shooting victims

Officer John Fermon told The Pantagraph that no property damage was reported.

Bloomington Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Det. Brad Melton at 309-434-2537 or email BMelton@cityblm.org.

According to the F.B.I, the United States experienced its largest one-year increase on record in murders in 2020.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Great-grandmother keeps Indian martial art alive

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News