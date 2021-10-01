Bloomington police respond to shots fired Thursday night

BLOOMINGTON — Police in Bloomington are investigating after shots were fired Thursday night on the city's west side.

A press release from the Bloomington Police Department said officers were called out around 10:33 p.m. Thursday to the area of South Morris Avenue and West MacArthur Avenue after gunfire was reported.

When they got to the scene, police said they found evidence confirming shots were fired near the intersection.

No one was hurt and no suspect information is available, the press release said. BPD added no one had been arrested as of Friday afternoon.

Officer John Fermon told The Pantagraph that no property damage was reported.

Bloomington Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Det. Brad Melton at 309-434-2537 or email BMelton@cityblm.org.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.