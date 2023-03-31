This is a developing story that will be updated.

BLOOMINGTON — One or more Bloomington police officers responding to a report of gunfire shot an armed man late Thursday in the Turnberry Square apartment complex along Cottage Avenue, police said.

Whether or not the man's injuries were life-threatening wasn't clear early Friday, said Bloomington public information officer Brandt Parsley. Following standard procedure, the Illinois State Police were called in to investigate the officer-involved shooting, he said.

"When something like this happens, use of deadly force by an officer, it's not us who investigate it," Parsley said.

No officer was injured, Parsley said, adding he did not know the status of the officers involved in the shooting.

Bloomington police officers were dispatched at 9:23 p.m. to a report of an armed subject in the 900 block of Turnberry Drive, which is just off of Cottage Avenue a couple blocks south of Hovey Avenue, he said. While officers were en route, the call was updated to say shots had been fired outside a building at the complex, he added.

While details of what happened at the scene were not available, an officer or officers shot a man about 9:29 p.m. in the entryway of one of the buildings, Parsley said.

Police found evidence of shots fired at the scene, but no one was injured in that gunfire, Parsley said.

Officers from the Bloomington and Normal police departments, McLean County Sheriff's Office and Illinois State Police responded to the scene.

Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington also went to the scene. Parsley said it is standard procedure for the chief and other members of the department's command staff to go to a scene of an officer-involved shooting.

For now, Bloomington police are handling the initial gunfire/armed subject incident while state police will investigate the officer-involved-shooting aspect of the case, Parsley said.

The apartment complex is next the the Jewel-Osco and Little Caesar's Pizza at the corner of Hovey Avenue and Cottage.

Police vehicles blocked Cottage at its intersection with Hovey and all entrances to the businesses' parking lot for a brief time, but all streets were open before 11 p.m.

Police used yellow crime scene tape to cordon off the front yard of building in the northeast corner of the complex.

