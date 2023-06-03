BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Police Department is urging motorists to take extra precautions amid a recent increase in car-related crimes.

Patrol Sgt. Josh Swartzentruber said Saturday afternoon that Bloomington police had responded that day to at least three calls for stolen vehicles and three other calls about vehicle burglaries.

Swartzentruber urged the public to "take more vigilance to try to protect their property."

He said owners should roll up their vehicle windows and make sure all doors are locked when the vehicle is unattended.

A representative from the Normal Police Department said they have not seen this increase in car-related crimes.

