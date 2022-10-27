Bloomington police officer treated for exposure to suspected fentanyl

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington police officer received medical treatment after being exposed to a grayish power that authorities suspect was fentanyl, officials said Thursday.

According to a press release from the Bloomington Police Department, officers arrested Brian Dobson, 35, at approximately 1:20 a.m. Wednesday after he was found to be driving on a revoked license in the 2400 block of South Main Street.

During an inventory check of Dobson's vehicle, officers located items of drug paraphernalia, including one item that contained an unknown grayish powder suspected to be fentanyl, police said.

The items were packaged and taken to the police department, the release said. An officer, who was wearing personal protective equipment, was placing the grayish powder into a forensic evidence locker when "an exposure occurred" and the officer began to feel unusual effects, police said.

Another officer noticed what was occurring and administered two doses of Narcan. The exposed officer was taken to a hospital and received medical attention before being released, police said.

In addition to the charge for driving with a revoked license, Dobson was charged with possession of a controlled substance.