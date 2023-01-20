 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Bloomington police now accepting crime tips via anonymous text

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Police Department launched a new digital tool on Friday that will allow the public to share public safety information anonymously with the department via text message.

Through tip411, an internet-based tool launched by the department, members of the public can text an anonymous tip to police and, if time allows, have an anonymous two-way conversation with the department.

Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington said the department's mission is to work in partnership with community members to enforce the laws and enhance the quality of life in the city.

“It is this partnership which will allow for collaborative problem-solving, crime prevention, and safer neighborhoods," Simington stated in a news release. "We also believe that our pro-active use of new and existing technologies increases our capability to make the City of Bloomington safer.”

To send an anonymous tip, text the word "BPDTIPS" followed by the message or tip to 847411. Anonymous tips also can be sent through the department's website.

Chief Simington explains the purpose of community engagement in Bloomington and comments on police relations and duties in light of the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
