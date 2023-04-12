This is a developing story that will be updated.

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington police were justified in the shooting of a 28-year-old Bloomington man struck by gunfire near an apartment building on Turnberry Drive, along Cottage Avenue, the McLean County State’s Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

“It is the unequivocal opinion of the McLean County State’s Attorney that the Bloomington Police Department officers were legally justified in their use of force against this subject on March 30, 2023,” according to a report from State’s Attorney Erika Reynolds.

Officers were initially called to respond to a report of an armed subject and while en route, they learned shots had been fired outside the apartment building at the complex.

An officer or officers shot a man about 9:29 p.m. in the entryway of one of the buildings, police told The Pantagraph after the shooting.

“Upon their arrival, the armed subject pointed his firearm directly at the officers and the officers discharged their firearms at the armed subject,” Reynolds wrote in the prepared statement. “The armed subject was struck by one bullet which rendered him incapacitated. The officers then immediately rendered aid to the armed subject by removing him from the hallway to a location where paramedics could render medical treatment and providing first aid, thereby helping to ensure the survival of the armed subject.

“Those efforts by the officers certainly helped save the life of the armed subject,” she wrote.

Reynolds and First Assistant State’s Attorney Brad Rigdon of the criminal division comprised the analysis team that reviewed written reports from responding officers, body-worn camera footage and reports from Illinois State Police, which leads the investigations of officer-involved shootings as a matter of policy.

The body-worn camera footage was not released with Reynolds' report.

No officers were injured in the incident. Reynolds said they “engaged in a heroic course of conduct that prevented this highly dangerous situation from resulting in any civilian casualties.”

The analysis team found the officers’ conduct was “justified, reasonable, and necessary to protect the public and themselves from great bodily harm and loss of life.”

Further information about the man’s condition after the shooting was not available. Reynolds said her office has not determined whether charges will be brought against the man.

This was the department's first officer-involved shooting since 2013.

In that incident, police fatally shot a 53-year-old man who had ignored commands to drop a weapon and instead pointed it toward officers, according to Pantagraph archives. The McLean County State's Attorney's Office ruled the use of force was justified after a state police investigation.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT:

Photos: Police respond to Turnberry Drive shooting BPD BPD BPD BPD BPD Elm Point 1 Turnberry Drive 2 Turnberry Drive 3