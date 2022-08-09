Bloomington police investigating death

Bloomington police are investigating after a person was found dead in a parked vehicle Tuesday.
In a statement, the Bloomington Police Department said officers were notified at 12:47 p.m. about a dead person inside a parked vehicle in the 1100 block of West Front Street.
A team of officers and detectives went to the scene, the department said.
Police said more information would be released Wednesday.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det.
Raisbeck, 309-434- 2593, Det. Law, 309-434-2527, or the Bloomington Police Department, 309-820-8888.
