The first call was around 3:36 a.m. in the 100 block of West Oakland, where a man's car was stolen. He had been asleep in the car when he was woken up by armed individuals tapping on his window, the press release said. He got out of the car, which the suspects stole.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective P. Jones at (309)434-2548 or pjones@cityblm.org.
Around 4:14 a.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of West Market Street, where the victim was hit in the back of the head while in the driveway of an apartment complex. He fell and the suspect then pointed a gun at the man and robbed him, after which the suspect left.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Fryman at (309)820-8888 or rfryman@cityblm.org.