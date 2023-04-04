BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington police are seeking information on three firearm incidents that happened Sunday morning.

In a press release on Tuesday, Bloomington Police Department said officers responded to two armed robberies and a shots fired incident on Sunday.

The first call was around 3:36 a.m. in the 100 block of West Oakland, where a man's car was stolen. He had been asleep in the car when he was woken up by armed individuals tapping on his window, the press release said. He got out of the car, which the suspects stole.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective P. Jones at (309)434-2548 or pjones@cityblm.org.

Around 4:14 a.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of West Market Street, where the victim was hit in the back of the head while in the driveway of an apartment complex. He fell and the suspect then pointed a gun at the man and robbed him, after which the suspect left.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Fryman at (309)820-8888 or rfryman@cityblm.org.

The shots fired incident happened around 5:40 p.m. on Sunday in the 800 block. Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Raisbeck at (309)434-2593.

Anonymous tips can also be left with the Crime and Intelligence Analysis Unit at (309)434-2963 and CIAU@cityblm.org or by texting "Tip" to 847411.

Photos: Police respond to Turnberry Drive shooting BPD BPD BPD BPD BPD Elm Point 1 Turnberry Drive 2 Turnberry Drive 3