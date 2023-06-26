BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington police are investigating a Sunday night shots fired incident along Hemlock Drive.

According to a statement from the Bloomington Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of South Prospect Road at approximately 9:50 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

During the investigation, officers found evidence of a shots fired incident in the 200 block of Hemlock Drive, they said.

No injuries were reported.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact BPD Det. J. Freeman at 309-434-2565 or jfreeman@cityblm.org.

Anonymous tips can also be left with the Crime and Intelligence Analysis Unit at 309-434-2963 and CIAU@cityblm.org or by texting "Tip" to 847411.

