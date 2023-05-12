BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington police are investigating a stabbing reported on the south side of the city Friday afternoon.
Shortly after 4 p.m., officers were called to the 300 block of DeVille Drive for a reported stabbing, Lt. Rick Beoletto said.
One victim was located with injuries, though the extent of the injuries was not immediately available. One suspect was detained at the scene. Beoletto said he believed both involved were male, but he could not confirm the details.
Emergency medical personnel responded as well, and the victim was removed from the scene.
The incident remains under investigation.