Bloomington police investigate shots fired

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington police are investigating gunfire reported Monday.

Officers were called at about 12:40 p.m. to the area of Towanda Avenue and East Jefferson Street for a report of shots fired.

They found physical evidence a shooting had occurred, but “the circumstances behind the shooting” are under investigation, according to a statement from Bloomington police.

No injuries were reported and no suspect information was available Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information related to this shooting is asked to contact the criminal investigation division at 309-434-2364 or police@cityblm.org

