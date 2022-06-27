Bloomington police investigate shots fired

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington police are investigating a gunfire incident reported Sunday night.

About 9:25 p.m., officers were called to the 400 block of Valley View Circle where they found physical evidence a shooting had occurred.

No injuries were reported in the shots fired incident.

No suspects have been identified and police said no arrests have been made related to this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jacob Law of the Bloomington Police Department’s criminal investigation division at 309-434-2527 or jlaw@cityblm.org.

To submit a tip anonymously, contact the crime and intelligence analysis unit at 309-434-2963 or CIAU@cityblm.org.

