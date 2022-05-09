 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bloomington police investigate shooting

Bloomington police are seeking information about a shooting incident Monday morning in the 1200 block of Orchard Road. 

The Bloomington Police Department said on social media that officers were dispatched at 7:56 a.m. after a report of shots fired in the area, where they found "physical evidence that a shooting had occurred." 

Police said there were no reported injuries, no arrests had been made and there was no suspect information to release as of 4 p.m. Monday. Circumstances remain under investigation. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Paul Jones at 309-434-2548 or pjones@cityblm.org. To submit a tip anonymously through the Crime and Intelligence Analysis Unit, call (309)-434-2963 or email CIAU@cityblm.org.

