Bloomington police investigate man's shooting death

BLOOMINGTON — Police are investigating the shooting death of a man in Bloomington late Friday. 

The man was pronounced dead at the scene after officers found him with a gunshot wound on the steps of a residence in the 400 block of East Mill Street, the Bloomington Police Department said in a statement. 

Police had been dispatched to the area at 11:34 p.m. for a disturbance call, and officers reported hearing shots fired just before they arrived at the scene. 

No other information information was being released Saturday morning. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact BPD Detectives Brad Melton at 309‐434‐2537 or Brock Merritt at 309‐434‐2359. The case number is #202204160.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

