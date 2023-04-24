BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington police are still investigating the death of a woman who was reported missing last week.

Bloomington Police Department spokesman Officer Brandt Parsley said the death of Melissa S. Ostrom, 39, of Bloomington is still being investigated and there were no new updates Monday.

A previous press release from BPD confirmed Ostrom’s body was located after an extensive search by BPD, the McLean County Sheriff's Office and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency.

The McLean County Coroner's Office pronounced her dead at the scene. An autopsy is pending.

Bloomington police had announced on April 18 that Ostrom had been reported missing on April 17. BPD then added she was known to frequent small towns near Bloomington-Normal.

In an update Thursday, BPD requested information from the public on Ostrom's whereabouts between 1:45 a.m. Monday and 11 p.m. Wednesday. Bloomington police said during that time, the woman was wearing black and white Nike tennis shoes, gray sweatpants, a black sweatshirt and a red-and-white-striped Baja hoodie.

BPD also said Ostrom's whereabouts during that period may have been connected to a dark gray 2017 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck with Illinois license plate 3228994B and a burgundy 2010 Chevrolet Camaro with Illinois license plate E207788.

In a separate case, The Pantagraph reported Thursday a Danvers man was charged with two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle, including a 2017 Chevy Colorado and a 2010 Chevy Camaro with the same license plates as listed above.

Parsley could not confirm whether that case was connected to Ostrom's death investigation.

The investigation into Ostrom’s death continues, in conjunction with the coroner’s office and BPD, Parsley said.

No further information about the circumstances preceding her death was available Monday.

Parsley said he encourages anyone who has information regarding Ostrom’s death and the investigation to reach out to BPD.

“If you have any information, please call us,” Parsley said. “We’ll take any information that people will give and we always tell people about texting the tip line if they would like to stay anonymous.”

Anyone with information about Ostrom's death should contact Det. P. Diaz by calling 309-434-2532 or emailing pdiaz@cityblm.org.

Anonymous tips can also be left with the Crime and Intelligence Analysis Unit at 309-434-2963 and CIAU@cityblm.org or by texting "Tip" to 847411.

Photos: Police scanner allowed Pantagraph photojournalist to cover the news