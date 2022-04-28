Bloomington police called to Wednesday night shots fired report

BLOOMINGTON — Police in Bloomington are investigating after a building was hit by gunfire Wednesday night.

Bloomington Police Department Public Information Officer Brandt Parsley said officers were called at 11:06 p.m. Wednesday for a report of shots fired in the 100 block of East Macarthur Avenue.

Parsley said investigators learned at the scene that a window had been broken, but no one was hurt. He added shell casings were recovered at the scene.

A specific number of shell casings found was not available.

No arrests had been made as of Thursday afternoon and no suspect information is available, according to Parsley.

He encouraged anyone with information on the incident to call BPD at 309-820-8888.

