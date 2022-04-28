Bloomington police called to Wednesday night shots fired report

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — Police in Bloomington are investigating after a building was hit by gunfire Wednesday night.

Bloomington Police Department Public Information Officer Brandt Parsley said officers were called at 11:06 p.m. Wednesday for a report of shots fired in the 100 block of East Macarthur Avenue.

Parsley said investigators learned at the scene that a window had been broken, but no one was hurt. He added shell casings were recovered at the scene.

A specific number of shell casings found was not available.

No arrests had been made as of Thursday afternoon and no suspect information is available, according to Parsley.

He encouraged anyone with information on the incident to call BPD at 309-820-8888.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Breaking News Reporter

Brendan Denison is our breaking news reporter. Denison was a digital content producer for WCIA-TV in Champaign and a reporter for The Commercial-News in Danville. He can be reached at (309) 820-3238 and bdenison@pantagraph.com.

