Bloomington police: Man taken into custody after armed subject report

Bloomington police

Police vehicles are lined up at a corner of Providence Drive and Interlocken in Bloomington.

 RANDY REINHARDT, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington police took a man into custody Monday afternoon following a report that he was armed.

About 2:50 p.m. officers were called to the 3200 block of Eaglecrest Road where a man was seen outside with a pistol, said Officer Brandt Parsley, spokesman for the department.

An alert was sent to community members at 3:25 p.m. indicating Bloomington police were responding to an armed subject and advising residents to stay clear of the area.

Parsley said the armed man went inside a residence, where he was believed to be alone. Police made contact with him and after about an hour, he was taken into custody without incident.

Police did not indicate charges were pending against the man.

Police respond to a situation on Interlocken Drive in this photo taken by a neighbor Monday afternoon. 

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

