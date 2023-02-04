BLOOMINGTON — The last day that Tommy Manns saw his son alive, they went out for breakfast.

Timothy Q. Manns, known as Timmy to his family, asked his dad for a ride, and they traveled together to the restaurant. Like many young people, his father said, the 29-year-old typically hoped his "pops" would cover the bill. But not this time.

"I got you, Pops," he told his father, who tearfully recalled the occasion in an interview with The Pantagraph last week. Apart from a phone call, it would be their last conversation before Timmy's death about a week later.

Timmy Manns died at 8:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, leading to the first homicide investigation in Bloomington-Normal last year. His death preceded the fatal shootings of 20-year-old Dylan Meserole on Feb. 12, 6-year-old Matthias E. Clemons and 32-year-old Brittney C. Harmon on March 8, and 17-year-old Kanye Stowers on April 9.

Manns' was the first death by gunfire in 2022 and the only homicide from last year in which an arrest has been made.

An analysis of shooting data by The Pantagraph shows the Twin Cities saw a decrease in homicides but an overall increase in reported gunfire incidents from the previous year. Information came from the Bloomington and Normal police departments as the result of Freedom of Information Act requests as well as from The Pantagraph's previous reporting.

Among the takeaways:

Bloomington police confirmed 43 shot fired incidents, and Normal police confirmed 20.

Bloomington had five homicides, while Normal finished the year with none — down from seven across both municipalities in 2021.

Seven people in total died by gunfire, with two determined to be suicides.

January and November tied for the months with the heaviest gunfire, with eight shots fired incidents reported across the Twin Cities.

Bloomington had no gunfire reported in December.

The McLean County Sheriff’s Office reported no gunfire incidents in 2022.

Despite a slight decrease in homicides, Bloomington-Normal's confirmed shots fired incidents were up from 40 reported in 2021.

Comparatively in 2022, Peoria had 24 homicides, 20 of which were by gunshot; Springfield had seven total, five by gunshot; and Champaign had nine total, seven by gunshot, according to their police departments.

McLean County State's Attorney Erika Reynolds said the community is to be credited for Bloomington-Normal consistently having fewer gun violence incidents than other Central Illinois cities.

“This community doesn't tolerate it ... That's why you don't see the numbers that you see in some of these other communities,” she said. "As long as the community works in conjunction with law enforcement in not tolerating that type of behavior and we have community safety at the forefront, I think that those numbers will decrease even more over time."

Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington said the department has adequate staffing and resources in its investigation division to make the caseload management — but community cooperation is crucial.

"We're only as good as our community, to be quite honest," Simington said. "We can't do it alone."

In Normal, Police Chief Steve Petrilli said the town saw a "marked increase" in shots fired incidents over 2021, when nine were confirmed in total. A few shootings have taken place in close proximity to one another, the chief acknowledged, but he said a pattern of specific neighborhoods or businesses being targeted has not developed.

"It really has been sporadic, which makes it also a little more difficult to mitigate," Petrilli said.

'A weeping heart'

When Manns' mother heard the news on Thursday that 22-year-old Jaylin Bones had been arrested and charged with murder in her son's death, her reaction was a twice-exclaimed "Hallelujah."

“I hope and pray the wheels of justice continue turning in the right direction,” Jill Manns told The Pantagraph on Thursday evening.

Despite feeling a sense of relief, she said nothing will bring back her son and his "megawatt smile."

“This is a weeping heart that will never stop," she said, calling the loss of her son the most traumatic experience of her life.

Tomeka Love, mother of 17-year-old Kanye Stowers of Peoria, echoed that deep maternal pain of losing a child, but she has yet to experience the relief of an arrest in his case.

“When they took my son, they took a part of me with him, and the only thing I can’t get out here is justice,” Love said in an interview with The Pantagraph.

Since Stowers' death in April, Love said she can’t sleep at night, and her other children deeply miss their brother. She wants to see all suspects in his case stand trial, to face them, and to ask their parents how they could raise them in a way that killed her teen boy.

Love said Stowers was working hard on a music career with the intent to move the family out of Peoria. They were destined for Panama City, Florida, but now Love said she plans to remain in Central Illinois until her search for justice is over.

Another mother in mourning, Patty Meserole, said she's still working to grasp the concept of forever as she approaches the anniversary of her 20-year-old son's death on Feb. 12. The grief continues to hit, she said, even "when you’re doing normal, everyday things,” like buying specific groceries her son liked.

Nearly a year later, Dylan Meserole's killing also remains unsolved, and his mother said she feels as though she is reliving that day.

"I feel like the bullet's in the air," she said, "but I can't see where it's coming from."

In a statement after Bones' arrest Thursday, Simington said his department will continue to work toward resolutions and reductions of violent crime, crediting the "tireless teamwork and collaboration with the community."

"(We) will continue our focus on reducing crime and the fear of crime in our city, as well as seeking justice for the victims and their families," he said.

'Worst-case scenario'

While few details have been released in regard to Bloomington's open homicide cases, two gun deaths were considered solved within just three days. But no arrest was made.

Simington called the double-homicide of 32-year-old Brittney Harmon and her 6-year-old son Matthias Clemons the "worst-case scenario of domestic violence."

Police said their investigation indicated the boy's father, Lawrence Clemons, shot them before turning the gun on himself.

According to a study from the Violence Policy Center published in 2020, 65% of "murder-suicides" involved an intimate partner and of those, 95% were females killed by their intimate partner, which includes spouses, nonmarital romantic relationships and exes, and 92% involved a gun.

Additionally, one in 15 children is exposed to intimate partner violence each year and more than 10 million adults experience domestic violence annually, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

Harmon's family was unavailable to speak with The Pantagraph. In her obituary, she was described as "a loving, dedicated mother, a committed, caring daughter, sister, and aunt, and a generous, empathetic family and church member."

Harmon had graduated from Howard University in 2011, the obituary said. In the two years before her death, she had worked to build a career in cybersecurity "on top of securing a full-time role as a technical support specialist, home-schooling Matthias full-time, and educating students across the country in Black history and as a piano instructor."

Her son was described as the love of her life.

Prosecuting gun crimes

In addition to an uptick in homicides in Bloomington from three in 2021 to five in 2022, Simington said, the number of firearms on the streets also has grown.

"Guns seem to be more prevalent on the streets," Simington said. "We had a significant uptick in our guns seizures last year of illegally possessed guns, and that was up 54%."

In 2022, Bloomington officers seized 81 guns. In January 2023, another six weapons were seized, the Bloomington chief said.

The removal of illegal weapons from Bloomington-Normal streets is one result of McLean County's team of prosecutors handling gun cases "more delicately."

Reynolds said they keep community safety in the front of their minds in their approach to prosecuting gun crimes, with policies in place to ensure those crimes are fully prosecuted.

“If there’s any prosecutor that wants to come off of a gun charge for a particular reason and plea somebody to something different than that, then that is a conversation that has to be held,” said Reynolds, who has been the county’s lead prosecutor since her appointment in September.

While assistant state’s attorneys might have discretion to accept plea agreements that amend or lessen charges in other types of cases, gun crimes are approached with a firmer hand.

“It doesn't mean that we don't plead them to something else, if it may be more appropriate if justice requires; everything is a case-by-case basis,” Reynolds said. “But we do handle those with more involvement from multiple prosecutors to ensure that whatever is happening is appropriate, with community safety being at the forefront of that conversation.”

The state’s attorney’s office, as an arm of law enforcement, is a “reactive agency,” taking cases as they come across the desk, but Reynolds said the prosecution of gun crimes works toward preventing further gun violence.

“If you are possessing weapons as a felon, you go to prison for that. We do treat those cases very seriously and harshly because we don't want repeat offenses because that's how things start escalating,” she said.

For minors who come in contact with the criminal justice system, education and rehabilitation are key to help lead them in a better direction into adulthood, Reynolds also noted.

“We try to do whatever we can to show them the pathway to be a functioning member of society without doing these types of things, because it is really dangerous,” she said. But when gun violence is glorified in television and movies, it can be more difficult to get the message across to kids that “people end up hurt over it.”

The first seven days of February are recognized by Everytown USA and Moms Demand Action as National Gun Violence Survivor Week, chosen because that week "surpasses all gun deaths from every other country in the world," said Karen Irvin, data lead for McLean County Moms Demand Action.

According to the organization's data, Irvin said within the first 31 days of the calendar year, the U.S. sees more deaths from gun violence than "peer countries" see within an entire year.

Sheila Harris, survivor membership lead for the local Moms organization, said one of the purposes of Moms Demand Action is to show survivors their loved ones matter, that they are "not a forgotten soul."

“You’re not doing this by yourself. It affects us all," said Harris, who lost her son Dakota to gunfire in Detroit in 2020.

'What would you do?'

The search for justice continues in the Meserole and Stowers cases, and for their families, trauma lingers even as they try to remember happier days.

Love keeps embroidered blankets and memorial posters bearing her son's image close by, as well as Stowers' many CDs featuring his rap music, to remember him.

The family set a place for the 17-year-old at Christmas dinner and tried to continue their holiday routines. But not having Stowers around was depressing, especially as it takes a toll on his siblings, Love said.

As the months have passed and her frustration has grown from a “lack of urgency," she said she won’t remain silent.

To those with knowledge about what happened to her son, she wants to ask: “If was your child, what would you do? Just be quiet?”

Love said she wouldn’t accept their silence.

Patty Meserole said her son was working to turn his life around after run-ins with the law that resulted in weapon and drug charges.

Those factors do not justify his murder, she said. “Even if he was misbehaving at the time, it’s insurmountable," she said, "and it’s inconceivable.”

He was planning for college and for his family, with the intent to eventually become caretaker for his two brothers. "He was trying to make amends," his mother said.

After losing her son to gun violence, Patty Meserole said any parent, regardless of age or number of children, needs to think about “losing any one of those children and (imagine) that that is possibly something they can get over in time.”

“No one is 100% safe. There are always accidents, there are unforeseen tragedies … no is safe from more guns," she said. "I never liked guns. Dylan knows that.” She paused a moment: “Dylan knew that.”

And while an arrest has been made in Manns' case, the road to a trial lies ahead and the family's healing is only beginning.

Jill Manns said her “heart has a hole and it bleeds and bleeds."

Courtney Davis, Timothy Manns' sister, said when she has a bad day, she thinks back to her brother's favorite phrases: "I got this. You got this."

His family recalled Timothy's love of nature, especially dolphins, when they spread his ashes at a beach in Florida last year.

As they scattered the ashes, a dolphin appeared, jumping out of the ocean and splashing back down.

MAP: 2022 Bloomington-Normal shootings