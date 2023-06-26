BLOOMINGTON — The suspect accused of killing a 20-year-old Bloomington man in February appeared in McLean County court Monday.

Desmond S. Sterling, 22, also of Bloomington, appeared for the first time since the McLean County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that he had been taken into custody in Chicago.

He is charged with three counts of first-degree murder, accused of fatally shooting 20-year-old Kiejoun Watts in the head on Feb. 20. Watts was found on the property of Victory Church in Bloomington.

A McLean County bill of indictment was returned in April, charging Sterling, and a warrant for his arrest was issued. He was arrested June 21 in Chicago by the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force and Chicago police. Sterling was detained at the Cook County Jail before being transported to McLean County.

Judge Scott Kording reviewed Sterling’s bond on Monday, leaving it as set at $2 million with 10% to apply. Sterling would have to pay $200,035 to be released from McLean County custody.

In asking that the bond remain as set, Assistant State’s Attorney Aaron Fredrick said Sterling had “fled to Chicago” within a day of the homicide.

An arraignment was scheduled for July 14.

