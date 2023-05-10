BLOOMINGTON — The case against Michael Bakana is “very straightforward,” prosecutors said Wednesday, as Bakana's murder trial began while law enforcement continued to search for the missing defendant.

Authorities said the 44-year-old Normal man was out on bond when he cut off his GPS monitoring bracelet and disappeared shortly before his trial was scheduled to begin Monday, prompting the delay that led to opening statements taking place Wednesday.

Evidence in the case will show “an argument turned to murder, a murder that you will see with your very own eyes,” said Assistant State’s Attorney David Fitt in his opening statement. “Where standing at the intersection of Main Street and Mulberry Street in downtown Bloomington is a Bloomington public safety camera that captures the entire shooting.”

Bakana is charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated battery in the fatal shooting of Mariah C. Petracca, 22, on Jan. 30, 2021. He is also accused of firing on her friend, Bibianna Cornejo, who survived with permanent nerve damage and multiple bullet wounds.

Fitt said Bakana and the women argued after the women were kicked out of Daddios Bar for dancing on a stage they were not supposed to be on.

He said the evidence will show that during the argument, Petracca pushed Bakana away, and in response, “he fired 10 shots total at two drunk girls.” Two of those shots were fired at Cornejo after both women were on the ground, the prosecutor said.

“Bibianna miraculously survives, despite her extensive injuries, but not without permanent harm, not without disfigurement,” Fitt said. “... Mariah Petracca was not so lucky. She was shot four times — three times in the back; she dies bleeding on the sidewalk.”

Bakana’s attorney, Sean Brown, told the jury that the evidence will show Bakana was “outnumbered, outsized” and the women were “spewing profanities and racial epithets” at him.

Brown said the violence began with the women, not the defendant.

“Fear was struck into the heart and mind of Michael Bakana that night,” he said. “... You’re going to learn that this is a case about what happens when alcohol, hatred and violence turn into tragedy.”

He said Cornejo swatted at Bakana’s phone before Petracca “grabs him, throws him against a brick wall. The force with which she threw him was so strong that he actually spun and did a 360 when he hit the wall face first.

“It was immediately at that point that Michael Bakana then pulled out the firearm, and that’s when tragedy struck,” Brown said.

Cornejo testified Wednesday about going out that night, but she said she didn’t remember more than “bits and pieces” because they had been drinking and it happened more than two years ago.

Cornejo said she remembered arguing with someone because she thought they were putting their phone in her face and trying to record her.

“I just remember like a small flashback of feeling some type of pain in my back, then everything just kind of goes blank again,” she said, adding that she recalled someone afterward telling her to stay awake.

She woke up in Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, where her wounds were treated, including a skin graft, nerve and tendon transfers and metal plates and screws, she said.

Cornejo showed her arm to the jury, exhibiting the limits of her range of motion and scarring that remains, as well as scarring on her side.

Colton Parchert, now a Missouri resident, also testified Wednesday. He said he saw the shooting from across the street and ran toward it to try to help.

He said he held Bakana down while they waited for police to arrive.

“By the time I was approaching that side of the street, he had gotten down on his knees or was starting to kneel and put his hands in the air, and I grabbed his arms,” he said. “... The whole time he kept saying, ‘Oh my gosh, what did I just do.’ … He kept saying it; that’s all I remember him saying.”

Parchert said Bakana had dropped the gun “very very quickly” and did not fight against him.

Deputy Seth Wiseman, who responded to the scene first from the McLean County Sheriff’s Office, also said Bakana was compliant with authorities at the scene.

Later in the day, one juror was excused after he reported not feeling well during the testimony. He was replaced by an alternate juror.

Judge Casey Costigan ruled on Tuesday that the trial would continue without Bakana present, citing multiple factors that had already delayed the case.

State law allows defendants to be tried without being present — "in absentia" is the legal term — but it is not clear how often that happens in McLean County.

William Scanlon, trial court administrator for the 11th Judicial Circuit, said he was unaware whether any other local murder trials had gone forward without the defendant present, but other types of felony cases have.

"We do not track cases where this occurs," Scanlon said.

Prior to Monday's proceedings, Bakana's bond had been set at $2 million with 10% to apply and he was released in October, having paid $200,000 plus fees to be let out. His bond was reduced by $50,000 in March to pay a portion of Bakana's contract with his legal representation.

Attorney Clyde Guilamo, who joined Brown in representing Bakana, previously said he was working with his client's family to find Bakana and get him to court.

He disputed the police description that said Bakana should be considered "armed and dangerous," noting that his client did not have a record of prior violent offenses and had to surrender any guns as a condition of his bond.