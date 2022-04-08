Bloomington men charged with cocaine deliveries

BLOOMINGTON — Cocaine charges have been filed against two Bloomington men.

Kenyatta L. Tate, 46, is charged with two counts each of unlawful possession of between 15-100 grams and 1-15 grams of cocaine with the intent to deliver (Class X and Class 1 felonies) and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (Class 2 felonies).

Tate is accused of delivering less than 1 gram of cocaine twice to a Bloomington Police Department vice unit Wednesday.

Quacy L. Webster, 43, is charged with one count each of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (Class 2 felony) and unlawful possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine (Class 4 felony).

Tate remains jailed in lieu of posting $20,035 and Webster was released from jail on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond.

Arraignments are scheduled for April 29.

