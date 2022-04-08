 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Bloomington men charged with cocaine deliveries

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — Cocaine charges have been filed against two Bloomington men.

Kenyatta L. Tate, 46, is charged with two counts each of unlawful possession of between 15-100 grams and 1-15 grams of cocaine with the intent to deliver (Class X and Class 1 felonies) and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (Class 2 felonies).

Kenyatta L. Tate

Kenyatta L. Tate, 46, of Bloomington, is charged with two counts each of unlawful possession of between 15-100 grams and 1-15 grams of cocaine with the intent to deliver (Class X and Class 1 felonies) and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (Class 2 felonies).

Tate is accused of delivering less than 1 gram of cocaine twice to a Bloomington Police Department vice unit Wednesday.

Quacy L. Webster

Quacy L. Webster, 43, of Bloomington, is charged with one count each of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (Class 2 felony) and unlawful possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine (Class 4 felony).

Quacy L. Webster, 43, is charged with one count each of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (Class 2 felony) and unlawful possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine (Class 4 felony).

Bloomington couple charged with drug trafficking

Tate remains jailed in lieu of posting $20,035 and Webster was released from jail on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond.

Arraignments are scheduled for April 29.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Extensive exhibit of Jean-Michel Basquiat is being showcased by his sisters in NYC

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News