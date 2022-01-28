Bloomington men accused of cocaine deliveries

BLOOMINGTON – Two Bloomington men are charged with delivering cocaine to Bloomington Police Department vice units.

Prosecutors said Eric E. Seymon, 19, and Donnell A. Taylor, 29, are co-defendants who organized and conducted several cocaine deliveries between Dec. 14 and Wednesday.

Seymon is charged with eight counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance. One of those charges is a Class 1 felony for delivering between 1 and 15 grams of cocaine, while the other seven charges are Class 2 felonies for delivering less than 1 gram of cocaine.

Seymon is also charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a Class 1 felony.

Taylor is charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, each a Class 2 felony for delivering less than 1 gram of cocaine. He’s also charged with one count of unlawful possession of less than 1 gram of cocaine with the intent to deliver, a Class 2 felony.

Seymon remains jailed in lieu of posting $10,035 and Taylor remains jailed in lieu of posting $20,035.

Arraignments are scheduled for Feb. 10.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

