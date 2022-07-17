Bloomington, McLean County rank high for DUI arrests in Illinois

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Police Department came in at No. 6 for driving under the influence arrests made by municipal police departments in Illinois, according to new data from The Alliance Against Intoxicated Motorists, which describes itself as a “citizen activist group” that monitors the numbers.

Bloomington recorded 252 DUI arrests in 2021, coming in at No. 6 on AAIM's list. Bloomington was also No. 6 the year before, with 254 DUI arrests in 2020.

At the county level, McLean County came in fifth among sheriff's departments, with 179 DUI arrests in 2021.

The Decatur Police Department had the highest number of DUI arrests for the second year in a row.

Decatur police recorded 353 arrests for 2021 as logged by AAIM, and 344 arrests in 2020.

AAIM also reported that the Macon County Sheriff’s Office did well in 2021 DUI arrest totals, finishing fourth among sheriff’s departments, with 218 arrests.

Chicago, because of its vast size, is judged in its own category, and the Windy City saw its impaired driver arrests actually fall by 27.6% to 1,622 in 2021, compared to 2,240 in 2020.

Illinois State Police DUI arrest numbers, by contrast, were up 10.9% to 6,596 in 2021, compared to 5,947 the year before.

And while AAIM wishes all the arrest numbers were even higher, it says the totals achieved matter because they represent dangerous drivers taken off the roads.

“Progress has been made to help eliminate the devastation caused by impaired driving in Illinois,” said Rita Kreslin, AAIM executive director. “While frustratingly slow, many lives have been saved.”

AAIM said the single cop with the most DUI arrests in 2021 was Illinois State Trooper Eric David with 298.