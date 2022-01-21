Bloomington man who sexually assaulted woman gets 11 years in prison

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man who was found guilty of sexual assault, attempted residential arson and unlawful restraint was sentenced Friday to 11 years in prison.

William R. Carter, 23, was charged in December 2020 with criminal sexual assault, arson, attempted arson, unlawful restraint and two domestic battery misdemeanors for the incident on Sept. 7, 2020. One count of residential burglary was later added, but he was found not guilty of that charge during trial.

Police said Carter sexually assaulted a woman, lit her couch on fire causing damage, tried to light the residence on fire and prevented her from leaving, according to court documents.

A prosecutor said in court Friday that Carter attempted to light fire “throughout” the house and left the stovetop burners on.

Friday’s sentencing hearing immediately followed Judge Casey Costigan’s denial of a defense motion for a new trial.

Defense lawyer Jennifer Patton argued that the victim did not provide consistent testimony or corroborating evidence at trial for some of the charges.

Patton filed a notice of appeal with the clerk’s office and asked that a public defender be appointed after Friday’s hearing.

The defense lawyer had asked the judge to issue a sentence of four years in prison for the sexual assault charge and a term of 30 months on probation for the other charges.

Assistant State’s Attorney Ashley Scarborough asked the judge to sentence Carter to eight years in prison for sexual assault, four years for attempted residential arson and one year for unlawful restraint.

The judge agreed to sentence Carter to eight years for sexual assault, but issued a three-year sentence for attempted arson and one year for unlawful restraint. The unlawful restraint sentence will be served concurrently to the other charges.

Carter received credit for 400 days already served in the McLean County Jail.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.