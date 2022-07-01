 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bloomington man unlawfully had 9mm handgun, prosecutors say

BLOOMINGTON — A social media post has led to firearm charges against a Bloomington man.

Prosecutors said police observed a photograph that Xavier M. Moreau, 19, posted to social media of himself and a firearm. Authorities met with Moreau Thursday and located a 9mm handgun inside his residence.

Moreau is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and violation of the Firearm Owner’s Identification Card Act.

2nd arrest made in Bloomington shooting, robbery

He was jailed in lieu of posting $10,035.

An arraignment is scheduled for July 29.

Xavier M. Moreau

Xavier M. Moreau, 19, of Bloomington, is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and violation of the Firearm Owner’s Identification Card Act.

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
