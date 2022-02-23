Bloomington man sues city, 3 cops for K-9 bite in 2020 arrest

BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington man filed a lawsuit this month against the City of Bloomington and three of its police officers for allowing a police dog to attack him despite him complying with officers’ orders.

Todd Kelly suffered nerve damage to his right hand and arm when a K9 bit him for over 13 seconds during a February 2020 arrest of Kelly, his lawyer, Louis Meyer, wrote in a lawsuit filed Feb. 2 in the U.S. District Court.

Bloomington police officers Justin Shively, Todd Walcott and Stephen Brown were attempting to execute an arrest warrant for Kelly the morning of Feb. 7, 2020, at a hotel in Bloomington for a parole violation.

Kelly was startled and jumped out of the hotel room window when somebody “began to ram the front door," the lawsuit read.

Shively was outside and ordered Kelly to lie on the ground with his hands in the air. Kelly had complied with all of the officer’s orders and dropped to the ground, the lawsuit said.

“Before (Kelly) was even able to get to his knees,” Shively deployed a K9 to help apprehend Kelly.

The dog “knocked” Kelly to the ground and started to bite and shake his arm, the complaint said.

Shively, Walcott and Brown “had an opportunity” but “failed” to stop the K9 from biting Kelly while he was complying with orders, the lawsuit said.

Bloomington spokesperson Katherine Murphy said the city is aware of the lawsuit and has assigned attorneys Peter Jennetten and Matthew Warner of Peoria-based law firm Quinn Johnston to defend the city and its police officers.

“The city believes that officers acted appropriately during the course of this arrest,” Murphy said in a statement.

The lawsuit alleges excessive force and failure to intervene against the three police officers, who are sued in their individual capacities, and it asks for compensation from the city.

An April 5 deadline is set for the defendants to file an answer to the complaint.

Pantagraph reporter Kelsey Watznauer contributed to this report.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.