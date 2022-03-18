Bloomington man strangled woman, prosecutors say

BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington man remains jailed on a domestic battery charge.

Kent D. Johnson, 34, is accused of grabbing a female household member by the neck during an argument Wednesday and proceeded to strangle her. He also is accused of placing the woman in a chokehold.

A prosecutor said the woman escaped the chokehold and ran to a neighbor’s residence. The neighbor observed Johnson slam the victim against a wall and strangle her, prosecutors said.

Police observed red marks and an abrasion to the woman’s neck, prosecutors said.

Johnson is charged with one count of Class 2 felony aggravated domestic battery-strangulation.

He remains jailed in lieu of posting $10,035 and he was ordered to have no contact with the victim, her address and the witness.

An arraignment is scheduled for April 8.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.